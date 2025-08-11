WP Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,895,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $66.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.43. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

