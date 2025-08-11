Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Lessened by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 220,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.6% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,340,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $313.03 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $314.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.36. The firm has a market cap of $515.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

