Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,730,414,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,124,787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,892 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,653,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,256,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,409,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.79 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

