Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 160,601 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 2.96% of Mitek Systems worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 70,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $687,339.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 233,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,731.80. This trade represents a 23.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MITK opened at $9.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.26. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

