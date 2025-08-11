Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 495,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.7%

TXN opened at $187.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $170.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.80 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

