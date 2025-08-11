WP Advisors LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.4% of WP Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,264,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,559,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $558,499,000 after buying an additional 2,638,815 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PayPal by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,238,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $733,294,000 after buying an additional 1,798,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

