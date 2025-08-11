C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Has $1.77 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 176.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.2698 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

