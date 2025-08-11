Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $4.91 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,259 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,403,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in CoStar Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,426,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,320 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CoStar Group by 2,181.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.9%

CoStar Group stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.00, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $188,764.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,837.35. This trade represents a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.