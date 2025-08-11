Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $15,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,458,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,068,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,989,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198,415 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,609 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,505,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,304,000 after acquiring an additional 540,916 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,842,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,840,000 after acquiring an additional 831,154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $59.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.06. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

