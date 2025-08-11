Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 478 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,752,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $903,937,000 after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,377,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,704,000 after acquiring an additional 243,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,329,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TRV. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.69.

In related news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $265.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.63 and a 12 month high of $277.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.78.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

