Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the first quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $842.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a PE ratio of 208.02, a PEG ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $346.71 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $774.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $665.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.39, for a total value of $702,632.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 268,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,643,166.65. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,384.40. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,985 shares of company stock valued at $18,480,838. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 price target on Axon Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $855.00 price objective (up previously from $645.00) on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $837.69.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

