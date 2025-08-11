2,300 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after purchasing an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,754,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $932,081,000 after buying an additional 648,539 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,102,000 after buying an additional 1,064,293 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Galvan Research lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.81.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $86.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $104.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

