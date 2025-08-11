Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 146 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in 3M were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,780,296. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $153.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

3M Company Profile



3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

