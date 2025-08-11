Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Takes $538,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26,761.4% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340,499 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 price target (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.50.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael Corbat bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. This trade represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7%

CB opened at $271.30 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.54. The firm has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

