Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

