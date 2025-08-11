Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Stock

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Primerica from $274.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.57.

Primerica Stock Performance

Shares of PRI opened at $257.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.87. Primerica has a 52 week low of $230.98 and a 52 week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $796.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $391,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Primerica by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Primerica during the first quarter worth $2,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

