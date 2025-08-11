Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of MO stock opened at $64.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 37.24% and a negative return on equity of 295.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.4%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.92%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

