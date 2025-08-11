iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $55,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.