King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 2.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,129,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,803 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 82.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,432,000 after buying an additional 244,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.2% in the first quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $374.30 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $395.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $358.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

