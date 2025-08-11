Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Cove Private Wealth LLC

Cove Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Cove Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $342,389,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,043 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $170.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

