Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,430,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,495,000 after buying an additional 2,939,229 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 17,343.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,738,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,287,000 after buying an additional 1,728,088 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,357,617,000 after buying an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,272,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 27.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,728,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,518,000 after buying an additional 1,030,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Welltower news, Director Andrew Gundlach acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8%

WELL opened at $168.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a PE ratio of 95.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.18 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.82.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

