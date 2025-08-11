Linscomb Wealth Inc. Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JQUA. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $60.87 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $61.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $58.24.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

