Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,413 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 577,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 402,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $119,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 313,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,718,333.60. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $57.89 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.50%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

