Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 0.56% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 70,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,470,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GSSC opened at $69.35 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.91 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $586.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.22.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

