Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 8,776 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 48.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in EQT by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in EQT by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 4,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $219,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 12,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $646,029.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,646.18. This represents a 48.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays increased their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.84.

EQT Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE EQT opened at $51.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. EQT Corporation has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $61.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). EQT had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

