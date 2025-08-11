Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $1,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,580,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866,759 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This represents a 24.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 193,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,233.58. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Melius cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $75.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.20. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 6.25%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

