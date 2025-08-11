Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,183 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $462,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $164.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $126.18 and a 52 week high of $167.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.81.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,063,979.36. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho downgraded Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

