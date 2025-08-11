Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in AppLovin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AppLovin from $335.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 171,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.77, for a total value of $64,071,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 221,209 shares in the company, valued at $82,681,287.93. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $36,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,760,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,461,006.13. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,968 shares of company stock valued at $450,825,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of APP stock opened at $455.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.78 and a 200 day moving average of $339.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.43. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 252.67% and a net margin of 45.72%. AppLovin’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.