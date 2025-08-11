Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,088,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,176 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $451,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,194,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,705,000 after buying an additional 316,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,968,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,817,000 after buying an additional 2,200,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,928,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,058,000 after buying an additional 222,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,253,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,959,000 after buying an additional 317,697 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 537,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,064,576. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.69, for a total transaction of $84,102.07. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,454,321.84. The trade was a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,014,642 shares of company stock worth $657,325,186. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 7.0%

Shares of SNOW opened at $191.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $229.27.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Stephens started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.73.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

