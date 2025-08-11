Invesco Ltd. Has $441 Million Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,681,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200,537 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $440,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

NYSE EL opened at $90.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.18. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $103.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

