Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,651,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,865 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,647,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,238,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,584,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,047 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,489,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,479,000 after acquiring an additional 823,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,185,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,970,000 after acquiring an additional 593,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 1,576 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. This trade represents a 9.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Sempra Energy stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.68. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.90 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

