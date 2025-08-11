Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 448 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $71.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.76.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

