Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,790.21. This trade represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 289 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.33, for a total value of $94,309.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,950.68. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,708. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $333.67 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $360.92.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. CICC Research began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price (up from $371.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.