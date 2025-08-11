American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 148.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,205,123 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 720,024 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of American Airlines Group worth $12,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,409,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,470 shares of the airline’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 99.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,160 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $11.62 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The airline reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

