Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 634.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516,833 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Bloom Energy worth $11,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,038 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $40,209.74. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,673.14. This trade represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,724,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,149,092.82. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,513 shares of company stock worth $1,261,765. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

NYSE BE opened at $36.80 on Monday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 920.23 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.88.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $401.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.23 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Further Reading

