Swiss National Bank Has $56.24 Million Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Biogen worth $56,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,032,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 283,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $295,705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,550,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,533,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,551,000 after acquiring an additional 381,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Biogen by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,851,000 after acquiring an additional 455,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Mizuho cut their price target on Biogen from $207.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $130.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.30. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $207.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.