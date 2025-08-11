Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,674,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $84,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 508,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 22,955 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,067,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 669,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.77.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

