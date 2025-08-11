Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,364,909 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,435,983 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.60% of HudBay Minerals worth $17,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 142.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 100,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 58,999 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HudBay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,286 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of HudBay Minerals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Veritas raised HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. HudBay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. HudBay Minerals had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

HudBay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

