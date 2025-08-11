Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 116,190 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,384,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $13,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,048,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in LexinFintech in the first quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $4,455,000.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.89.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. LexinFintech had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $500.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million.

LexinFintech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

LexinFintech Company Profile

(Free Report)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

