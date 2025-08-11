Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1,395.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,408,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after buying an additional 1,268,994 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,233,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,048,000 after buying an additional 1,090,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,053,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,429,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 395,836 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.72.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.18 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

