Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) Stock Position Trimmed by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 224,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27,770 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.64.

Haemonetics stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Haemonetics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $321.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.12 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

