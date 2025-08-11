Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 88,007 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 88,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,794,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,201,811 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,555,424,000 after buying an additional 394,147 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,907 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $237,740,000 after buying an additional 102,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,669 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $219,255,000 after buying an additional 71,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3,369.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $172,995,000 after buying an additional 999,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Stock Up 4.1%

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $195.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 56.25% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.