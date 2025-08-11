ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC lowered its position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 76.0% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Stock Down 1.4%

ACM Research stock opened at $23.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $32.54.

Insider Activity at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.42 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 9.57%. ACM Research’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 50,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,028. This represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 110,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,323,160. This represents a 11.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

