Cynosure Group LLC Cuts Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Cynosure Group LLC lessened its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,391.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 287,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 268,403 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,546,000 after purchasing an additional 99,087 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer
In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 66,903,640 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,663,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock worth $53,949,340. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on SMCI
Super Micro Computer Price Performance
SMCI stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Super Micro Computer Company Profile
Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Super Micro Computer
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Dividend Stocks Raising Payouts—and Backing It Up With Results
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks With Monopoly Power—and Minimal Competition
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.