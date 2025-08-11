PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,565,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,770,000 after acquiring an additional 69,546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1,787.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $46.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.70. PAR Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.38 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $69,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,964.80. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

