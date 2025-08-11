Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,415 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 24,944 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $670,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $107,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,031,403.99. This represents a 0.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (down previously from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.43.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $111.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.34. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a twelve month low of $95.49 and a twelve month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day moving average of $117.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($2.64). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

