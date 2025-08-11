Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Bought by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,126,000.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. Vericel Corporation has a one year low of $33.09 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

