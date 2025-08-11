Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) Holdings Lifted by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGM. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,647.26. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,416.09. This represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Federal Agricultural Mortgage from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGM opened at $177.93 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a one year low of $159.64 and a one year high of $217.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.54 million. Analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Featured Stories

