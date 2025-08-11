Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skeena Resources were worth $15,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 2,067.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 146,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Skeena Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SKE stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $17.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

