Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 794 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Cynosure Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth $4,140,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 16,387 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

